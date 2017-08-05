'GMA' honors the work of a military mom who supports other military moms

Ahead of Mother's Day, "GMA" honored Kimberly Felshaw, a mom who created Operation Showers of Appreciation, which throws monthly baby showers for other military moms.
3:08 | 05/08/17

Transcript for 'GMA' honors the work of a military mom who supports other military moms

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

