Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: ABC News' Matt Gutman goes inside an earthquake simulator

Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today ice. Catastrophic earthquake rocked the West Coast bad government joins us from the earthquake simulation room and Southern California given. Had a major earthquake here in a 160. Years lately is going to. It's seven and a half hearted take you wanted to drop hold on. They can't cover your head but the biggest concern in a massive earthquake is the in. Infrastructure rob if those go back back it's at places like Los Angeles back by decades. The next crash is your chance to LeapFrog to where you ward where you want to be because. If everything goes on sale every single question we've ever had in the history United States is immediately followed by a bull market so you can distance moment when even the market you have a chance to muy transformed herself financial. But federal Dick Cheney first important sustained higher Hardaway got to hang me hear you now what's up we'll tell Santa about one here. Wonderful for muscle development for high and has the interval training. We'll be twenty hanging is combined beware of ten that plunges for high intensity interval training. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.