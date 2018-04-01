'GMA' Hot List: Anthony Scaramucci says Steve Bannon 'only focused on his own brand'

The former White House communications director talks to "GMA" about President Trump's relationship with Bannon, plus three women "Half Their Size" all lost over 120 pounds each.
1:09 | 01/04/18

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Anthony Scaramucci says Steve Bannon 'only focused on his own brand'
Here's a 62 hot lips from GMA today. Let's talk let's keep them present I think he's lost his mind trying to downplay his role in the latest during the what does he was playing a significant role yes and no I think that some people have a tendency to over exaggerate the rules momentum going as a sign above the influence student. Presence that he was leaker be cared about himself he was only focus on its own brand could you and I had an interview I moralists at the same exact thing that tells you something about how he was operating inside the White House. First up this Sally Perdue. She lost 180 okay. Morgan way hundreds. They're doing your loss 150. I'm bitter temperatures wreak Havoc it is definitely scarred season would like you to check out the chunky mohair tubes are front and take a look at this area. Yeah. I'm yeah. And that's the DNA hot list from today we'll see what the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

