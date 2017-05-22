-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' contestants revealed
-
Now Playing: The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay opens up about her journey to find love
-
Now Playing: Cosby jury pool: 1/3 say they've formed opinion on his guilt
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on her journey to love
-
Now Playing: Rashad Jennings says a 'Dancing With the Stars' championship would mean so much
-
Now Playing: Ringling Bros. Circus takes final bow
-
Now Playing: A closer look at Pippa Middleton's wedding
-
Now Playing: Priyanka Chopra opens up about 'Baywatch'
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts interviews Billy Bush exclusively on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Michael Keaton awarded honorary doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University
-
Now Playing: Celine Dion, Drake headline the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Billy Bush speaks out about 'Access Hollywood' video
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' premiere sneak peek
-
Now Playing: Billy Bush says tape of him with Trump brought his daughter to tears
-
Now Playing: Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks duet on 'Landslide'
-
Now Playing: DIY tips to spruce up your patio
-
Now Playing: How the stars are preparing for the Billboard Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Royal family comes out for Pippa Middleton's wedding
-
Now Playing: Pippa Middleton gets married in a lavish ceremony
-
Now Playing: James Comey to publicly testify before the Senate