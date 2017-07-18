'GMA' Hot List: Easy ways to add healthy probiotics to your diet

Plus, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick talk about being recognized in New York City, and Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall dish on the making of "Girls Trip."
1:10 | 07/18/17

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Easy ways to add healthy probiotics to your diet
62 hot lips from GMA today it's. Alex good bacteria taken over store shelves consume foods that already happened by accident and there are some foods that they added that differently so over here we have our staples like yogurt we expect to see provide addicts there over here we see the fortified foods where they've added and it's everywhere actually look at affected the count and to temperature can change that live active microbes. I don't see around the street that is so let's Kevin let's hear me out what really. People sometimes think of New Yorkers you're saying you have as being rooted up through their efficient fashion. You know I can't talk they don't care who make Gephardt rapid movement of the last mommy not so good about. Most yeah. Difficult was it to keep a straight face with this one right here. Nothing could mean before this many are never forget a good fit especially these of people that you have admired from afar and to be working alongside them that I used the wake up every morning like. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

