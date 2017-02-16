'GMA' Hot List: 'GMA' honors educators who helped rebuild their community

As part of the "We are GMA" campaign, "GMA" honored four educators who helped heal their community that was devastated by Hurricane Matthew.
1:10 | 02/16/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: 'GMA' honors educators who helped rebuild their community
Here's your 62 hot lips from GMA today it's. We are GMA we are in lumber ten North Carolina it is a city that was devastated. By hurricane Mathieu last fall bids for women who have been bringing this community name and the students to gather and may. Our with our rob right now fundamentally did you ever aren't. I don't okay. Our parent company Disney. Is pledging to build a brand new playground right here and lumbered. Home improvement which is headquartered right here North Carolina. Have a little something else at welcome. In about that I think it's the moment. I that they viewed. We and yeah. And so many times people at home want to know how they can help quickly go to our web site. There will show you how you can give them. Us and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

