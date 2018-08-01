'GMA' Hot List: Jennifer Lopez says 'there's still a lot of work to be done' in Puerto Rico

Plus, Liam Neeson opens up about being the voice for Waze, and former professional football player Herschel Walker predicts Georgia will win the college football playoff championship game.
3:00 | 01/08/18

Here's a 62 hot lips from GMA today. Locals suddenly is taking us on an important and deeply personal journey to Puerto Rico where they're helping the victims of hurricanes Burma and Maria when we fluently solid blue tarps on them. It is an indication of them have been fixed yet we had high hopes it was gonna need. Further along than it is but it's still a lot of work to be done what's your emotional state at the end of the day I'm hopeful I feel hopeful. Fuel have ways. You can get this man's voice one of your crew told me what ways was. When you're promoting the film you do all my stuff I don't know what do. So ways there's I'm giving people direction scars and life don't turn left. I have with me the one the only personal walker who's gonna win tonight Jordan. I'm commercial strike the Heisman pose more is just one time. And yet we're William did it hey you can't hear good. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

