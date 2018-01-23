Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: How to lower your blood pressure without taking medication

62 hot lips from GMA today. Still what the demands but you have high blood pressure. But there are other alternative lifestyle modifications. Are the mainstay weight loss can drop your blood pressure by one point for every kilogram of weight loss let's say it's someone with a blood pressure of 139%. And nine you do all those thing I can drop that top number by 23 point numbers don't lie. One of the keys would be figured out what you really need in what you really do want. Going through that list is so important and a lot of people can also help themselves by figuring out if they can transferred back to actually lower interest rate credit card but backing what some issues needs vs wants to my kids really didn't eat at. One of the biggest mistakes in Oscar history La La land named best pitcher instead of the real winner moved back the academy announces new rules to prevent a repeat of that moment when they haven't need new rules will put this they couldn't handle right envelope to another human being be seen doing his best picture. The only movie I saw excellent. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.