Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Pregnant widow of fallen soldier will tell daughter that her father 'died as a hero'

Here's your 62 hot lips from GMA today. Nation Johnson the widow of Sargent David Johnson what do for special forces troops killed in that deadly ambush and you share the phone call he received. From president trump I know you are in a car to the airport when he Daewoo the president yes the president. Fit that he knew what he found them for putting hers he neatly isn't nearly ten the president now. I don't back home half and a contestant. He little girls can be born in January. 28 plenary tonight. Please tell her about her dad I'm wanted to Austin dale. A great father he and how he died as a healer. I look at the movie yes it may you wanted to bad but you've got. Whose but it has he would be just not long boards on my Bourne movie and I'd seen by pictures of news. Rip fuel but he is Mike filtered avoid and every ago that the products that may be an effervescent. Us and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.