'GMA' Hot List: Ricky Martin says his twin boys are his 'biggest critics'

Plus, the "GMA" anchors test their driver's ed knowledge and wish actress Betty White a happy 96th birthday.
01/17/18

Comments
Here's his 62 hot lip from GMA today it's moving very good path broke up and take ago. Graham. Quickly. You just know that because the Bon Jovi album. And kids toward candidates and one. I'm cheating. One of the driver's Ed awarded temporary and your bus driver then we'll talk about him. Six twins and you want more twins yeah it got me. Do they enjoy your music me you know like live in the beat a local way they do we gave us cratered real role. I know what you did today. Then that's that was better than they. Happy birthday for a very golden girl Betty White everybody. Okay. But he does say ship has one more big item on her bucket list she still hasn't met her crash Robert Redford are you. With us and that's the DNA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

