Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Student journalists uncover story that leads to principal's resignation

Here's his 62 hot lip from Jim bacon day. Since high school journalists who uncovered a story about their next principle after they reported to be incoming principal had overstayed your credentials the principal did resign until I tell you guys got into this I asked Sarah as you can provide information of where she got her Ph.D. and after his degree and she would not give me that information what was your reaction when Robertson stepped aside we're glad that we were able to impact change at a high school has yet Internet. He's certainly didn't do that. We have a viewer questions okay are big fan of the office and white movie stars need you absolutely. He came in years Rihanna Rihanna Rihanna Rihanna real. And that's just doesn't I think she's amazing since that talent it was a beautiful guiana if you're out there. We're lot of guys. Marietta types Jenna magic trick show her husband where she put the penny under water bottle from the and you won't do so well. So and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.