GMA' Hot List: Tiffany Haddish forces George Stephanopoulos to dance

Plus, Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses what to know about a study linking hormonal birth control to an increased risk of breast cancer, and the mystery buyer of the record-breaking Leonardo da Vinci painting is identified.
1:08 | 12/07/17

Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. This study is that women who use the pill may face a higher risk they looked at one point eight million women found that those women who took hormonal contraception face up to a twenty to 21% increase associated risk of breast cancer but you have to remember there are benefits to hormonal contraception my eighteen year old daughter is on the hill I'm not gonna recommend she's really. We now know who reportedly bought that record breaking event is David the Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin default on our side who can city is gonna face in one check will be in the bush got up so high now he's got to pay for it in installments the thing because so much that even the rich do these loyalists. I thought. I'm afraid of me. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

