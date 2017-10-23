Gold Star widow speaks about phone call with Trump

Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, tells "GMA" what she recalls President Trump said to her on the phone and what she wants to know about the ambush in Niger that killed her husband.
7:10 | 10/23/17

