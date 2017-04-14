Transcript for Goldie Hawn says Amy Schumer fought to cast her in 'Snatched'

Time for "Pop news" and we begin with some movie news. Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer may look like naturals on screen as mother/daughter in their upcoming Jim "Snatched" but they are revealing that Goldie almost did not get the part. For the cover story "Entertainment weekly" she says production did not want her on board in the beginning and Schumer had to really fight for her, refused to take no for an answer. The casting ordeal was a teachable moment for Amy who says no ego approach to acting and unconditional love on set showed Amy more than she had ever expected. Yeah. And that movie looks hilarious. Can't imagine them not together. I cannot imagine this movie without the two of them. I've seen the trailers. I'm anticipating this one. That will be great. Absolutely. Also in "Pop news" this morning, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio hall coming to America again? I hope so. That movie was great. It was great. If you haven't seen this movie, please find it. It is a classic. The original screenwriters have signed on to write a sequel to the 1988 classic. '88? Which starred Eddie as an African prince. And showcased Samuel Jackson, James Earl Jones among others. Still no word yet on whether or not Eddie or Arsenio or actor John Landis will be back but Eddie tweeted about this project, so there's some buzz. There's some buzz. You need it. Come on. Absolutely. Two movies we're looking forward to. Finally it's springtime. If you're feeling love in the air and want in on the action, some helpful advice from your friends at "Pop news." Scrap your current profile picture and let a stranger pick one for you. It's a new study that finds that strangers are much better than you are at picking pictures that will be perceived well by others. I think that makes sense, you guys. I think -- A surprise to everyone in the audience. Yeah, to me I think we're often very hard on ourselves and we like one certain smile and we're not looking at the full picture, no pun intended. Researchers in Australia asked over 100 students to select photos of themselves that they thought would look great as a profile picture and asked strangers to do the same for them. Both choices were shown to a third group and rated the subjects on how attractive, trustworthy and confident that picture appeared of the person. Without fail the pictures people had selected for themself made a less favorable impression than those selected by strangers. Wow. Without -- across the board. Who is changing their profile pic? After the show. I was going to say we can do a pick each other profile party. Maybe that's why. I don't know if this happened to you but people said you look so much better than you do on TV. Oh, yeah, younger, taller. So, I'm ugly on TV. You don't flow how to take that every single morning. We all get that. It just happens. You look so much better. With a lot of enthusiasm. We had a lot of enthusiasm for this week of "Pop news." Thank you, Lara.

