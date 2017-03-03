Transcript for Good Housekeeping magazine's top stain removal tips

lab with the final part of our "Good housekeeping" series and the magazine recently did a spread with our team tackling home organizing challenges and now style director Lori bergamotto is here with something I think we all need, how to get out the tough stains. Yes. And so we have some stains here. We're going to put on to some nice clean clothing. I know. I think there's an audience member who might help us out. Her name is Chloe. Come on, Chloe. Hi, Chloe. Okay. So we're going to start with the red wine and the shirt here. Chloe, get in there. How many spill red wine on your shirt? Go for it. You go on right down the line. On the silk tie. Stain everything and solve all your problems. Put ketchup on the carpet. While Chloe is doing that, what is the most effective tip we need to know how to get these stains out. The director of the "Good housekeeping" cleaning lab at the institute always says that you have to remember to get there fast. The first line of defense is to tackle that stain fast so we'll go and do that. Thank you, Chloe. Good job. So, this is -- Messing up our clothes. We'll get there fast. The first thing you want to do here is again get there fast and blot, if there's any excess wine. Don't rub. Such a good student. Yes, then you're going to spray -- First person to ever say that. This is called wine away. You can get it for under $10 in a lot of different stores. What we love about this. This is the stain and now see how it's bled right threw. Going to hold this up. Now we'll spray a little bit more. Thank you, sir. Just let it sit there. Can you see -- you're my witness it's turning from red to purple to pink and that's what you want, everyone. You want to see that color change go from red to purple to blue. That's how you know it's coming out. Throw it in the wash and it comes right out like that under 10 bucks. Ten seconds. Pretty darned good. Not going to do better than that. At a lunch meeting. Have your fancy tie on. You're having some bread and -- Has this ever happened to you? Do you eat bread? I'm speaking from experience. I can speak from experience because I eat a lot of bread. You have the oil. Now, Michael, what did you learn? What's the most important thing to do first? Blot -- Blot. So take this napkin. Blot that up for us then this is one of those on the go hack, sitting at lunch, oh, god, what am I going to do? You take a sweetener packet and pour it on and you can see you'd have to take your tie off. Otherwise gravity would be the worst enemy and fall down. We did this one about an hour ago which is about the time you'd have a nice lunch meeting and can you see already it's absorbing. Yeah, the sweetener is turning color. Exactly. This is an oil stain that has not been treated. To be clear it wasn't take the stain out. Something you have to remember, some stain removal will not come out right away, takes a little effort and time, however, you will need to get this dry cleaned. If you don't treat it, the dry cleaner probably can't get it out, if you do this, they will. Two things you need to tell a person, I'm doing this to take the stain out. Yes, I watch "Good morning America" and read "Good housekeeping," I know what's up. And secondly, the second thing is with all of these things, these are things you do immediately which is only going to help you later on. May not come out immediately. You have to have patience. You have to have a little patience and put a little effort. I'll come around you, sir. I've seen this ketchup on the rug? Here we go. So first thing you want to do if you have ketchup like this, anything that makes like a mound, gently scrape it off so don't rub. The idea with stain removal. You never want, see, I just scraped it off. Don't rub and don't use the ketchup. Throw it away. Exactly. You can't use that for your five and the next thing, blot. Do a dry blot. Blotting is a common denominator. Take nothing else away know the importance of the blot. Then what we've done here is made a solution, one tablespoon dish liquid, one tablespoon white vinegar, two cups of warm water then dip it. Michael, never pour the solution onto the rug. Take it, you're going to dab a little bit of it and do gentle. Another thing to remember you always want to work from the outside in, why? Because you don't want to spread the stain. You'll want to rinse that, doing this a little quickly because we're short on time. The key thing that our cleaning director always says, her little trick and works brilliantly, put this on overnight, take something heavy. Just layer the paper towels, take something heavy and let it sit 24 hours, whichever stains were in the pile will rise up. Rise up, everybody. Yes, they are. Lori, thank you very much. More hacks go to our website and

