Transcript for Good Housekeeping's picks for this season's hottest holiday toys

"Gma" toy lab revealing the hottest gifts for the holiday season. Everything in under $75. Rachel Rothman, the chief technologist from "Good housekeeping" institute is here. Thank you so much for having me. Thank you. Thank you. I needed my own so I got brewing on it. 500. How many did you test? We literally looked at over 500 toys and vetted them in terms of safety, durability and assembled them and wanted to make sure they were well constructed and offered great play patterns for the children then brought the kids in. As much as I love it we wanted them to be the ultimate decider. Child tested. These are only $20 and with it the kids make these -- hybrid between a balloon and a bubble. Oonies. Unlock it. It'll be jammed right now. But it cops out and make these beautiful little bubbles and the kids can stick them together. Don't need glue or water. Put it together. Connectors with it. Really fun. What if you like -- okay, wait, you love to color and all that. I have the 1-year-old. We have a lot of messes. This completely mess-free. With this one the kids can really engage. Only lights up when it goes into the color and it literally only paints on a special paper. Everywhere else literally nothing. You won't see anything. It is completely mess-free. Kids loved it. Parents loved it too. You won't have anything everywhere else. These are little more expensive. A little more expensive but for $40 such a great value comes with all these different pieces and kids were lining up and taking orders in the lab. I ate a lot of ice cream. What's great about it. You can see with these cards it will walk them through the sequencing and they will them what to do. Ice cream. So sweet. So it's telling -- it's telling them -- Okay, frog would like a cone with two scoops of strawberry ice cream topped with whipped cream. And it recognizes the magnetic scooper actually recognizes all the pieces it's picking up. Wow. Really great. I know, I know. So it's great for teaching kids about sequencing, following instructions or just role playing with different kids. The kids were taking orders and giving them to each other, I want the ice cream with the frosting on top. If you had a little builder at home. This is combining two things we love which is construction so there are these magnetic super colorful pieces really well constructed and then comes with a motor and all the tracks and you can make your own Mars rover four different ways. You can see and ride it around after. I won't go too crazy because it will go absolutely everywhere. Should we just fly it off? I won't get too crazy. Kids love all those principles and starting at 5 years old teaching them principles of engineering and science and get to build this or make it any which way they want. Comes with 51 different pieces and love all these different sets. Okay. Go ahead. And then you see we also have down here two others which is hits from TV and movies. "The paw patrol" and "Despicable me" and kids love anything they're seeing. Obsessed with these but the paw patrol comes with their favorite characters. Animated. Really great options for different types of children whether creativity. Notice how quiet they are? Super engaged. Very engaged. We did a really good job. I'm feeling really great about that. Yeah, yeah, you can find these and other things on our website. All right.

