Transcript for Saying goodbye to 2017 with 'Good Riddance Day'

All week there have been events going on including a test run of the 3,000 pounds of confetti sprinkled over the massive crowd. I joined those who chose to say good riddance to the worst of 2017. Before the ball drops Sunday night revelers come to times square to write wishes on bits of confetti that will fill the sky as the city rings in 2018. I wish to have a great year. I really want to go on vacation to like the islands. Reporter: And out with the old and in with the new at the 11th annual good riddance day an opportunity to destroy paper evidence of bad memories in this shred-it truck. Some saying bye-bye to failed romance. Rough dating this year. Reporter: Some ream people are in denial. Not me. Ready to get rid of it and shred it. I think it's like 40 pounds. It's empty, yay. You can actually watch it being obliterated inside. Oh, my gosh. Look at it. I got free today. Yes. A sweet feeling for carissa and Austin pion who won the good riddance daikon test shredding their bills after paying off $25,000 in debt this year. I don't even have $1 left. It feels great. A burden lifted off her shoulders. There's these things that hold us back and part of the ritual of new year's is not just what we want that's new but what do we want to say good riddance too that's held us back. It is really therapeutic to let it go. What was in the suitcase. You hold on to paperwork and files and hold on to memories and -- Love letters possibly. Possibly old love letters. Not so much love but, you know -- Just letters. That's a lot of stuff. E-mail Witt trivitriol. It was raw and surreal to let it go but I'm so thankful.

