Transcript for What the GOP health care bill means for Americans

Over to robin. We'll break down what the current health care bill could mean for you if it becomes law. Our chief national correspondent Tom llamas is here with two different scenarios. We spoke with the Kaiser foundation, nonpartisan and crunched the numbers last night and this morning. Two scenarios, first, one of the possible best case scenarios, all preliminary, first off a 27-year-old male he lives in los Angeles, he's making about $75,000 a year. He's an entrepreneur and pays for his insurance. Under Obamacare he was paying $3,000 a year, about $250 a month. Now with the new health care bill esdz's only going to pay $760 a year. A savings, robin, of more than $2,000 a year. Big savings. So what is the worst case scenario. This is sort of the doomsday scenario and crunched it hard with Kaiser to make sure it was legit. A 60-year-old couple live in cherry county, Nebraska, retired living off $25,000 a year so money is tight. Obviously retired. Under Obamacare they were spending about $1,050 a year, about $80 a month, a pretty good deal. Under the new plan, again, all preliminary, under the ahca they'll pay 44, $200 a year at a loss of more than $43,000, robin. You know people will see that and say, come on. It is a shocking headline and they said there is a couple of reasons for this. The first is that older people are going to be charged more for insurance in some cases, the other reasons, this is cherry county, Nebraska, this is very, very rural but the big point here is the tax credit, the new tax credit is smaller. All right and people can go on and they can find out, put in their -- On her website go to our website, "Gma" and get more information. Thank you, Tom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.