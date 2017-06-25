Now Playing: Senate Republicans unveil health care bill draft after secret negotiations

Now Playing: Sen. McConnell to release health care bill draft Thursday

Now Playing: Billy Joel delivers commencement address at his Long Island High School

Now Playing: Starting the day with a delicious, healthy breakfast

Now Playing: New Snapchat update raising privacy concerns

Now Playing: Alabama man in coma after being shot on vacation in the Caribbean

Now Playing: Record-high heat spawns wildfires across the West

Now Playing: 9-hour armed standoff ends in murder-suicide

Now Playing: Air Asia flight forced to turn around after cabin violently shakes

Now Playing: Video shows moment teen falls over 20 feet from amusement park ride

Now Playing: GOP working to gather support for Senate health care bill

Now Playing: Looking at the final day of Supreme Court term

Now Playing: New music from legendary artist Prince is now available on two deluxe versions of 'Purple Rain'

Now Playing: Kids give technology a break and get out into the great outdoors

Now Playing: Johnny Depp faces backlash after openly discussing a possible assassination of Donald Trump

Now Playing: Whale surprises boaters off the coast of New Jersey

Now Playing: A Chicago-area YMCA is being sued after a man who suffered heart pain while swimming is allegedly ignored by lifeguards

Now Playing: Ugly pups compete in the annual world's ugliest dog competition

Now Playing: Mistrial after jury deadlocked in the case of University of Cincinnati officer accused of killing an unarmed black motorist