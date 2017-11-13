Gossip columnist Liz Smith dies at 94

The syndicated gossip columnist, who became as famous as many of the celebrities she covered, died of natural causes, according to her literary agent.
1:17 | 11/13/17

Transcript for Gossip columnist Liz Smith dies at 94

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

