Transcript for Gov. Chris Christie unapologetic about beach photos

road. We turn to what some are calling beachgate, New Jersey governor Chris Christie under fire and unapologetic after these pictures hit social media. That's Christie and his family enjoying the beach even though he just ordered Tate beaches to be closed as part of a government shutdown. ABC's erielle reshef is on the story. Erielle, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. The three-day government shutdown in New Jersey is now over after a late night budget deal but governor Chris Christie is still facing a wave of backlash over his time at the beach. This morning, governor Chris Christie doubling down on his right to be here. On this derted stretch of sand. The governor has a residence at island beach. Others don't. This is the way it goes. Run for governor then you can have the residence. Reporter: A local newspaper on Sunday snapping these pictures of the governor and his family on a beach he ordered closed to the public. One of 40 state parks shut down in the midst of a budget deadlock. Boy scouts forced to cancel their campout, joggers turned away. Christie defending his holiday escape. I think I've proven over the last eight years I have a choice to make between my family and political optics then I'll pick my family. Reporter: Local beachgoers not amused. This banner flying off the shore. Just hours after Tse were taken the governor at first implying he was hard at work to re-open the government. Governor, you look like you got some sun. I didn't get any sun today. And the government spokesperson saying Christie, quote, did not get any sun because he had a baseball cap on. Christie also tweeting that despite the shutdown, 119 of new Jersey's 130 miles of coastline are open. As his approval numbers stand at 15%, making him America's least popular governor. While social media had a field day with the now trending #beachgate. Sparking memes of the lounging governor dropped in iconic scenes from the oval office to "Forrest gump." Governor Christie says he was only at the beach for 40 minutes before getting back to work on the budget and this morning we know all of the beaches in new Jersey are open just in time for the fourth of July holiday. Paula. 40 minutes, not long but long enough to be photographed. Now to wimbledon and Venus Williams. The tennis superstar breaking

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.