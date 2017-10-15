Transcript for Governor of Puerto Rico announce power restoration effort

Rain coming, but not for awhile. Thank you, rob. To the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico. It's been over three weeks since MARIA hit. Right now, only 15% of the island has power. The governor is now out for a new estimate of when power will be fully restored. Mid December. Victor Oquendo is in San Juan. Good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. Many of the people we spoke with here on the island had no idea what the governor said about power being restored because communication is still so bad. They found out through us that they'll be suffering for another two months without power. This morning, more than 85% of Puerto Rico waking up without power and the governor now says it will be this way for about another two months. He doesn't expect the majority of the island to have power restored until December 15th. Two more months of sweltering heat for the people of this neighborhood. Luis and his girlfriend using pieces of cardboard to fan the twin toddlers. Once nighttime comes. They start griing. They get uncomfortable. Reporter: Their neighbors finding other ways to cool off. So you live right here. Yes. Reporter: But you're in your car right now for air conditioning? Yes. Reporter: Some much-needed help has arrived. Southeast of San Juan, where the eye passed. The army just set up a hospital outside an arena. There's a lot of musculo-skeletal joint injuries. People cleaning up, it's dark and wet. Reporter: With capacities and staff stretched thin, this 44-bed hospital is a critical lifeline. This man's home is flooded. He slipped and fell. He heard he could get help at the arena. He made the 30-minute walk with a dislocated knee. This is my good knee. It was painful enough to come here and check out. Reporter: And the army couldn't give us a timetable for how long they'll be here. They said the hospital is up and running. They're ready for any patient that comes through the door. Dan? Paula? Victor, thank you so much. So much suffering.

