Transcript for 3 great looks from celebrity stylist Tiffany Reid

How to make it do three way is with. The Oscar transaction taking looks from the red carpet bringing them into our real life cracked as Sosa but it's funny when you look at Oscar trendy don't really know how to happen in everyday wardrobe. It's really simple doesn't matter the color fabric whatever you can. Figure out how to put an everyday life are excellent students are first stop. We've seen a bold colors we saw the counts owned by four that warned by viola. And Natalie Natalie coming thank you added so here we go in real life that golden yellow gold yet so she's basically taking a traditional work attire and putting a yellow jacket over as the statement he is. Simple way and it's nice and clean for work but a little but a collar. And and yet but but that color what about on the weekend that he would become a trend on the weekend that the question so on the weekend you just except. Not too crazy when you're on the way out on the weekend you're going to plunge you wanna scare someone with a bright colors so early AFL. Right here all she's doing it in her jacket there's a pop a bit in her cope with the plan and then she has the yellow sweater under the jacket Hewlett conveyor a lot just. You have to look. I don't wanna cry and anybody. Cutting agenda for the cocktail party. So I love for the cocktail party that color is sold pulled in five plant. That you parent with us fabric that Lee is so it's sexy and feminine both softened it up a little bit really really pretty and we wanted to point out that all of these lots are available for rent the runways. I'm limited unlimited subscription service a 139 dollars a month. Having your. Plus now creditors Wednesday night on eat it we thank you so might anybody having you aren't glamorous single yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.