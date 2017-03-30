Transcript for 'Grey's Anatomy' star reveals daughter's medical mystery

Text1 plain Back with that real-life medical mystery for a "Grey's anatomy" star. Chandra Wilson opening up about the rare illness that suddenly struck her daughter. ABC's Matt Gutman shot down with her and is live from L.A. With all those details. Good morning. Reporter: We know Chandra Wilson as Dr. Bailey on "Grey's anatomy," but when her daughter started having debilitating abdominal pain, the real-life momma had to crack a real-life medical mystery. This one wasn't solved in an episode. It took nearly a year of tests. The worst part, she said, not knowing what this mystery disease was. This tumor is dangerous. Complicated and smart. Reporter: For 13 seasons on ABC's hit show, "Grey's anatomy," Chandra Wilson's character, Dr. Miranda Bailey, has saved lives and solved the toughest of medical mysteries. This job was made for me. Reporter: But this morning the five-time Emmy nominated actress is opening up about a real-life mystery illness affecting her 23-year-old daughter Sarina. It's one she couldn't treat with TV magic. It presented itself like a real bad case of food poisoning and it didn't go away for about four or five days so because of that we went to the E.R. Reporter: We caught up with Chandra on the set of "Grey's anatomy." So, does the TV doctor in you at this point start to think, all right, these symptoms don't add up. This is not food poisoning? I've got to look deeper into this? Yeah, I started looking for pattern, right. When you are the parent of someone ho is a chronic pain sufferer you end up creating these binders for all of the hospital stays so you can keep track of every visit and any new thing that comes out. This one is a year old. It's only one year's worth of medical -- Yeah. Reporter: After ten months of tests Sarina was diagnosed with sick lick vomiting syndrome or CVS. Genetic experts say it's difficult to pin down just how many suffer from the disorder because it's so hard to diagnose. Sarina was very lucky because of the care and persistence of her mother. Most patients go many years without a diagnosis. Reporter: Did it feel better once you actually had a diagnosis and knew what it was. The name gave us a direction to go in. Cyclic vomiting syndrome. Reporter: Chand Dra directed an episode scrambling to diagnose this mysterious disease. Being able to be on "Grey's anatomy" with all those people watch it and hear it and say, oh, my god, I've heard of it. That's my kid, my husband, my aunt, that means so much because I remember what it meant to us. Reporter: The mother/daughter duo posing for the upcoming issue of "People" magazine hoping their story will help others suffering from this disorder. That's something I can do sitting on the chair on this set, my daughter said, go ahead. Do that. She says, go ahead and do it. Reporter: Her daughter's been battling this disease for six years. So why talk about it now? Because after being dormant for years her daughter has suffered another crippling bout of the illness and while they have a diagnosis, that's only part of the battle for people who suffer from CVS. There's no known cure or way to control these painful episodes, so, robin, still very much a mystery. Yeah, it is. Matt, thank you. Going to bring in Dr. Richard Besser for this. Great that they're shining a light on it. Just tell us a little more on how rare it is. It's very rare. We don't have an accurate number of the people who are affected but what she's experiencing is typical where you're totally Normal then have episodes where you're having intense bouts of vomiting. It's one of those conditions that's hard to make a diagnosis because there's no blood test for this. So, it's looking for that pattern and having many years before you make a diagnosis like she did is pretty typical. How often do people find themselves this this situation that they know something is wrong, the doctors can't identify it, what do they do? You know, it's more common than you might think. They've cataloged more than 7,000 rare disorders and these are disorders that may affect just a few people or up to 100,000 people or 200,000 people. With those conditions, it's really, really hard because any one doctor you see may have never seen them before and that makes it challenging and you want to start with your regular doctor and -- but if you're not getting it there, you want to push, follow up and get to see a specialist. Rich, you have been our regular doctor here at ABC and I'm going to try to get through this without crying. I won't be here next week when you're saying good-bye because you're going on and you're doing something wonderful and I wanted to say thank you personally. You have helped me through my health challenges and everybody else here and just love you and just so appreciative of everything you've done for us at ABC news. The time I've spent with you here has been an honor. It's been a privilege. Talking with you and through you about health to our audience has just been -- it's been one of the greatest things in my life and thank you for everything. You've given me. Bless you. Michael. I got to say, robin, doc, you will be missed. As you told me when you leave I'll be the tallest man in the building again. The bell for Dr. Besser, yeah! There we go, doc. We love you, man.

