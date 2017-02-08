Transcript for A look at the growing elopement trend

latest in tying the knot. Couples turning to elopement planners. To help plan their spaeshl day. Diane is here explain. Please do. It used to be all you needed to elope was a bride, groom and guy in an Elvis suit. That's not quite cutting it now and experts help them. Lori Smith is getting ready for her wedding day. Like many brides she has her glam squad, her dressmakeb. And, of course, there's her groom. At a glance it looks like a typical wedding except for one thing. Lori and John are eloping. It gives me great pleasure to pronounce you husband and wife and you pay kiss your bride. I'm looking at weddings on a budget. Have a wedding for $10,000. That was like a small wedding and I was like, oh, whoa, no. We just decided let's just elope. Owe lope. Reporter: But they wanted something more than getting married at a courthouse. Then Lori came across a local company that specialized in you guessed it elopements. I bring the cupcakes and the owe fi officiant. Reporter: Parish says they're similar to wedding planners except -- It's on a much, much smaller scale so I don't have to think of things like caterers and a band and a dance floor and linens on a table. We didn't have to do anything. The company did everything for us. It was great. Reporter: In an era dominated by social media, more couples are choosing to spend money eloping in style. Often in scenic destiny nations that look great on Instagram. I think a lot of couples these days are trying to be really smart about their decision and instead of spending $20,000, $30,000 on a wedding they're putting that toward a house, a car, having a child, going on a great vacation. Reporter: So while runing away to Vegas may never be out of style more and more cups may decide to elope like this. It was fun. Eloping was really fun. Everyone else is at work and we got to run off and get married. Now, remember, family and friends aren't always okay with being left out. You'll want to take that into account but for Lori and John their elopement was a day to remember. If not they can always check Instagram. All right. Thank you so much, Diane. Coming up, Jeremy Renner,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.