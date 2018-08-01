Transcript for Gwyneth Paltrow announces engagement to Brad Falchuk

in L.A., we have Adrienne Bankert here with "Pop news." Thank you. Thank you, guys, so much. Happy Monday. We begin with a pop news exclusive special announcement. Gwyneth paltrow's getting married sometime to her boyfriend. We know that. I can't say in the morning because we don't have a date yet but Gwyneth paltrow and Hollywood writer/producer grad falchuk are officially engaged would dated for the past three years seen on the cover of "Goop" magazine. We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this young Tur of in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship. The two love to eat, not so deep and very, very important but will also be about what they argue about when they're 90. Listen to this. Where should we go have dinner? Always. Is that the whole time? The whole time. Oh, no. She says some really sweet things about him in her magazine so definitely worth a read. Everyone here wishing to congratulate the happy issue. The new issue of "Goop" hits the newsstands. They are a lovely couple. Nice to see lovely people get together. Well, congrats to them. Next up, Brad Pitt bid $120,000 at a charity event to watch "Game of thrones" with one of its stars, Emilia Clark. Apparently he is a megafan but another couple shelled out $160,000 and Leonardo Dicaprio was there egging him on to bid higher but till didn't get it. He'll have to wait to 2019, whoever won. Worth the wait for "Game of thrones" fans. That's for sure. 160 grand. That's a pretty penny. That's "Pop news."

