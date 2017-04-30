Transcript for Hackers reportedly leak new episodes of 'Orange is the New Black'

It's a Netflix nightmare. Hackers swooping in to steal the thunder. They're claiming they released episodes of "Orange is the new black" before the premier date. Reporter: Good morning. That hacking froup says they stole the episodes from a post production company and tried to hold them for a ransom payment before releasing them on an illegal file-sharing site. It's all right. We all good. Reporter: Netflix under attack. You think I'm gunning for you girly. Trust me. Reporter: Ten stolen episodes of the megahit show, "Orange is the new black" reportedly leaked online. It's chaos. Reporter: A hacking group called the dark overlord claiming spot in a series of online press releases, demanding ransom from Netflix and threatening to Dutch the stolen season if Netflix didn't pay. Saturday morning, the Twitter page posting a link to an illegal file-sharing site where it says the the leaked episodes can be downloaded. Netflix aware of the problem. A production vendor used by several major TV studios has their security compromised. The hackers claim they were able to steal material belonging to sever other net works, including ABC television, which is not able to confirm the breach at this time. We live in a economy where the studios don't do everything. There are other people that they work with that may not be as secure as them. Reporter: The latest similar to the one from Sony. Where sensitive e-mails concerning high-profile stars were released and big-budget movies, including "Annie" and "Fury" made their way online ahead of schedule. There's no word yet on whether Netflix is going to move up the show's release day because of the breach. The same hacking group says they have shows from other networks. The FBI says they're aware of the hack aing but have no other comments at the this time. Sometimes networks use outside vendors. A weird precedent. We're on the red carpet ahead of the radio Disney music

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.