Half-marathon runner carries fatigued woman to finish line

A runner carried the woman to the finish of the Philadelphia Love Run Half Marathon after two other runners helped the fatigued athlete along.
0:34 | 03/27/17

There were some big winners at a half marathon Philadelphia and it has nothing to do with their finish times take a look a woman near the end of the race became so tired. Her legs buckled and that is meant to other runners sacrificed their own time. To take providing arms to make sure she didn't fall they kept her on track until then another runner. Picture rob and carried her to the finish line it was certainly a beautiful sight in Philadelphia and shows you the running can be a team sport cas. He's fifty the city of brotherly and sister Mila I got that anything so much.

