Transcript for 'Kidnap' star Halle Berry says it's 'the summer of the woman' thanks to strong female leads

have and we are happy to have on set this Thursday morning a very, very special, beautiful, talented guest. She stars in the intense new thriller. You must see this, "Kidnap." Give it up for Halle berry. Hi. Hi. Halley, nice to see you. Oh. Good to see you. Good to see you. Thank you. Have a seat. Oh, my goodness. I haven't been here since you've had an audience. It's been way too long. It's amazing. I think you're very comfortable at the anchor desk because that was maybe one route you were going to take at one time. I wanted to be comfortable here, yes, I did. It was my passion. I thought that's what I would do with my life. Did you ever try it? Did I ever try it? No, not really. But I can try it now. Yeah. I think things have worked out well for her, don't you? The route you took. I watched this the other night. My heart was pounding. There's one point I put my hand on my chest -- I know the scene. And I could feel my heart doing this. It's every mom's, every parent's, I think worst nightmare so it's real for all of us like what would you do if you saw your child snatched before your eyes close enough to see but too far to do anything about it. What would you really do? You know, and hundreds of kids are kidnapped every day so it's real and it was so real for me being a mom too. Every day it was visceral. My emotions were here and I just thought the horror and I think like our character every mom would go far. It came through on the scene. You can really fight. I can. How do you know that? How do you know that? I've only heard it. No, but you really went through training and things like that. Well, not so much for this movie but I just in general I do hand combat training just I'm the kind of person that if something really goes down I want to be that mom that can really have a fighting chance for my kids and myself. I think every woman should know self-defense and combat training and I think it should be mandatory if you have children, you should learn how to protect yourself. But you know, just the way you phrase it when something goes down, like don't mess with Halle berry. Because if something goes down -- Not my kids. No. Should we take a look? Let's do it. You guys want to see it? Yeah. Oh, my god. No. Stop. Stop. My kid. My kid. That was -- oh. I'm telling you. The tension that you feel there is nothing. There is -- I mean -- But I have to say it's a lot of tension. There's action, action but at the end of the day this mom saves the day and it's so rewarding to see how a woman would do it. I know men save the day all the time and we love our men, I mean, I love men too. Been divorced three times so -- you know I do. I do. But -- But it's nice to see a woman save the day the way we do it with our female sensibility. Yeah. It's been really exciting. This is the umer of the woman. Yeah, it's the summer of the woman. Yeah, ladies. Great audience for that. You know what, we also see you drive or we think we see you drive in this movie. What is going on. I'm playing around there. I'm not really driving. There's this formula 1 race car driver rigged to the top of my minivan and he is controlling the speed and the wheel. I'm just sitting there horrified That's got to be scarier. It's got to be. You're out of control there. Yeah, and I just get in that car every morning and, god, I hope these men ate breakfast. I hope they've had their coffee. And they're prepared because going like 100 miles an hour and having cars coming at you about 100 miles an hour peeling off in front of you like -- my heart. Zero control. Zero. I'm strapped in. I can't even get out if I wanted to. You have to have a level of faith in their abilities. Yeah, so that's real terror we see in your face. That's not acting. This was terror to me reading this. Talk to me about this thing that you did at comic-con. Had something to do with a pint of whiskey. See, I was going to come here -- yeah, I was going to come here -- This might be a typo. A pint of beer, right. I was going to come here and challenge you ladies -- Ooh. But I thought it might be a little too early to chug whiskey. But Channing Tatum dared me in front of thousands to drink a pint of whiskey. Oh, my god. I'm the kind of girl, if you dare me to do something then I just got -- Challenge accepted. I got -- That can't be. Oh, my goodness. How was the rest of the afternoon? The rest -- it was awful. The rest of it was a blur and awful. So that's a good life lesson, kids. Good life lesson don't never do that anywhere. All of that was for another film. Yeah. Called "Kingsmen." Which is getting a lot of buzz. Yeah. First one was so great. The first one was amazing. Look at you. Oh, god, oh, god, look at that. Yeah, the hairdo, man. The hairdo. Matthew just knows how to make this movie. It's so -- it's like bond for, you know, the new millennium, I think, bond on 5.0 speed and it's really a fun, fun ride. And you know bond. I know bond. Halley, it is always such a pleasure to be in your presence. We love this movie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.