Transcript for Harvey Weinstein slapped by restaurant patron

another way of phrasing it. We turn to the latest on Harvey Weinstein and that new TMZ video showing a stranger slapping him in the face at a restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona. Paula, that's the reason she's there. She's here with that. That man reportedly had asked Weinstein for a photo and Weinstein declined. Later when the man was leaving, he asked a friend to record the encounter you're about to see. Don't do that, man. Don't do that. Reporter: It's the slap felt from Scottsdale, Arizona to Hollywood. Don't do that. Reporter: In this video obtained by TMZ. Get your Out of here. You're a bleep Mr. Piece of . Reporter: Slapped not once but twice by a drunk patron at this ritzy sanctuary resort where private cottages can go for $4,000 a night. His dinner with his sober coach is one of the first times the disgraced movie mogul has been seen in public since October. Guy, I'm not doing okay. But I'm trying. Reporter: When he reportedly went to an Arizona treatment center for addiction and was later spotted in this photo obtained by TMZ sporting a blond wig dining at a restaurant an hour and a half from the clinic using the alias Nick Starr. "People" magazine reports he is taking treatment seriously, a source saying he only gets time off for meals. He is basically 24/7 in treatment. But even that isn't enough to save his marriage. "The New York post" reporting Weinstein and his estranged wife of nearly ten years have agreed to an eight-figure divorce settlement. This just days after the golden globes relationship Chapman's like marchesa once ruled the red carpet but this year not a single major star wearing that line. Instead, opting to wear a sea of black outfits supporting the time's up movement. The one-time king of those events barely mentioned at Sunday's awards show. I think it's time to address the elephant not in the room. Harvey Weinstein isn't here tonight. Reporter: Now, as for the encounter Weinstein did not report the incident to police. He simply left the restaurant. As you can recall more than 65 women have accused him of sexual harassment,lt or rape. His camp denies any allegations of nonconsensual sex but a rare public appearance for Weinstein. Yeah, it was. All right, Paula, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.