HBO hackers release 'Game of Thrones' scripts in new data dump

The hackers demanded millions in ransom before the release of a second round of files and emails from an executive at the company as well as more documents related to "Game of Thrones," and an upcoming script from an unaired episode.
1:50 | 08/08/17

Transcript for HBO hackers release 'Game of Thrones' scripts in new data dump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

