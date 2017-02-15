Transcript for How the health of your heart is linked to certain types of body fat

places to carry body fat and the places you don't have to worry about ash and how it all can affect your heart. Our chief health and medical editor Dr. Richard Besser is here with this. This study broke it down for us. That's right. So it's a new study, a big study to look to see is there a genetic link between where you carry your fat and risk of disease so they looked at hundreds of thousands of people and what they found was that the same genes that said you're a person with a lot of belly fat are the same genes that increased your risk for diabetes and heart disease. Well, so take us through the trouble spots. There are some specific ones. There's basically a couple different types of fat. There are people who tend to carry their fat as belly fat, right in here and that fat we think is a little riskier. We think it may release hormones that increase your risk, it increases your risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. They're more apple shaped then there are other people who tend to carry more of their fat down here on their legs and in their butt. Amen. Guilty. Right. Guilty. You know who you are. Yep, we do. And that subcutaneous fat under the skin is less likely to be hormonally active. Less likely to put you at risk for a lot of those disease sflz good to know. Then there are other people who have fat all over and there are risks for being overweight regardless of where it is. Risks from obesity in terms of strain on your heart on problems with your joints and sleep apnea. The battle of the bulge. What do we do? You're going to hear people who say, well, here's some exercises that will lose all the arm fat or ones that will lose the butt fat. In order to lose fat you got to lose it all over the place and, unfortunately, there's no simple way. I've got three things that I always say around this, to lose weight you need to eat less, so fewer calorie, you need to eat differently so less processed food, more vegetables, less simple sugar, more whole grains then you need to move more and use your body and make it as strong as possible. Some people will do all those things and still not lose weight but if you're using your body you will be the healthiest you can be. A dear cousin heard Chris Cuomo said eat less, move more. She dropped over 100 pounds by hearing that. Something she had been working on and sometimes you have to have that little trigger. Even if you can't lose the weight control your blood pressure and sugar. Move more. You're going to be the healthiest you could be and that's going to be great for you.

