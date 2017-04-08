Transcript for Heavy rains, flooding wreaks havoc across US

First those severe storms stretching from the west to the northeast shutting down a giant music festival in Chicago last night. Ginger has been tracking the system. Good morning to you. Good morning to you, Amy. From New Jersey back to California, more than 60 severe storm reports doing damage like this in Phoenix, Arizona, where that tree comes down right in front of the camera. That's from a monsoon thunderstorm but so many of these storms to track for you. A tense scene in southern California as a downpour northeast of Los Angeles sets off flash flooding. 1 1/2 inches of rain in only a half hour. A pickup truck overwhelmed by the rising water leading to a daring helicopter rescue. The chopper dodging power lines carrying the driver to safety. The intense rain halting a nearby train leaving about 200 riders stuck when the flooding eroded part of the track. Overnight in Chicago severe storms forcing the lollapalooza music festival to evacuate. The show attended by 100,000 shutting down an hour early. Singer Lorde at the beginning of her set when officials decided the crowd needed to get out. In New Jersey flooded roads causing a nightmare for drivers. In Baltimore, severe storms sending a tree crashing onto a car. One of the passengers, a 14-year-old girl, pronounced dead at the scene. And if you're waking up right now in New York City give it about 20 minutes or so, lightning about to blow through Brooklyn and queens too. Look at this, severe weather moving east with that low and the associated cold front, the timing and the impact will really be late afternoon and evening. You can see a couple of lines of storms within these clusters, there could be damaging winds, again, 60 to 70 miles per hour and doesn't end there. The cold front instigates enough Saturday morning 9:00 A.M. New York City up through Albany down through the shore, the Jersey shore, southern, you could see more of these storms.

