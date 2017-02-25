Transcript for A 'hidden figure' in his own family

One of the best movies of this year and there have been a lot of great ones, one is called "Hidden figures" up for three oscars, tells the story of three African-American female math me tigs who played a vital role in nasa during the early years of space program. We were standing up and applauding. Took my daughter. Ron, you just recently found out that this movie hits close to home for you. Really, Paula. Two weeks ago my cousin Linwood Wright died at the age of 97. He had been a ground breaking pioneer in theory rowspace field going back to World War II. I went to Pennsylvania to talk to my cousins about this remarkable man, a hidden figure in my own family. I need a mathematician that can look beyond the numbers. Reporter: "Hidden figures" tells the little known story of three female African-American mathematicians in the early years of the space program. What I never knew there was a hidden figure in my own family. My cousin Lynn, a brilliant ground breakingary nautical engineer who worked for nasa's predecessor long before the women in that movie. I think it's kind of an unsung hidden figure particularly because he didn't ever, you know, toot his own horn. He never bragged. Never. Reporter: Lin graduated in 1941 with a degree in aeronautical engineering recruited by the national advisory committee onary nottics and developed aircraft for the military then racially segregated during World War II. After the work he designed jet engines first for the government and later in private industry. The thing that he developed, it's like the science of how to make those jet engines more efficient. Reporter: Helping pave the way for affordable commercial air travel Lin retired in 1986, his final job acting director of nasa's propulsion division. He loved flight and he loved the exploration. A person with engineers in mind should be an engineer. You can't be a computer the rest of your life. Reporter: Just before Lin died he went to see "Hidden figures." Afterwards we talked about it and he said, wow. That was great. And -- He liked it? He loved it. You know, my cousins Elsie and Lynda point it out wasn't just hair father one of the African-Americans in the feel. There was a dream team working at GE when he worked there in Cincinnati but stories like this are really important to get that story out there about people like my cousin Lin and his greatest achievement really was he was a really, really good guy. He was a gentle man and a gentleman as I like to say. Really miss him. You should make a movie. Yeah, it should be. Could be a great story. Yeah. What a great story. We're so glad he's finally getting some credit. Additional credit as he deserved. And he got to see the movie too. Very cool. We have proof of your smarts gene pool. That's evident. Was it ever in doubt. Never. Not by me. Thank you, Ron, for bringing that story. Amazing. Coming up on "Gma," this Saturday morning "Pop news" so

