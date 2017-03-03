Highs and lows for Trump administration this week

Political analyst Matthew Dowd describes the controversial secrecy over drafting new health care legislation and weighs in on how the White House has responded since things took a turn with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
1:51 | 03/03/17

Comments
Transcript for Highs and lows for Trump administration this week

