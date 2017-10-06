Transcript for Highway chase in Texas ends in fiery crash

though, to a terrifying scene on a highway in Texas. Police chasing a speeding 18-wheeler. The truck ramming several cars before smashing into a barrier and setting off a fire. ABC's erielle reshef has the very latest. Reporter: A harrowing scene on a Texas highway at the height of the noon rush hour. Police trying to stop a semi they say was swerving and speeding. He continued at a high rate of speed. Reporter: The driver in the rig Luis canoleves slamming into several vehicles before coming to a halt. Our S.W.A.T. Team is trying to make contact with the people that are inside of the trailer. Reporter: The man behind the wheel of this incinerated car managed to kick out his window, escaping with N nonlife-threatening injuries traffic backed up for miles along I-30 in Arlington. This is in no way over. Dozens lining the highway as officers crouched with guns drawn. After a nearly three-hour standoff, police coaxing him out of the cab. Our S.W.A.T. Team along with ft. Worth S.W.A.T. Team worked together and moving in and we were able to apprehend a single occupant of the semi trailer and he is in custody right now. Reporter: Some of the lanes of that highway were closed for eight hours. The driver of the semi is out of the hospital and in jail. He is now facing charges of evading police and assault with a deadly weapon. Police still don't know why he led them on that dangerous pursuit. Wild seen, erielle. Really crazy.

