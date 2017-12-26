Transcript for Holiday returns and where to get the best deals today

We'll turn to the big retail rush this morning. $90 billion worth of presents are going back, that's a quarter of all returns for the year and those people exchanging presents may be gifted with great deals. ABC's erielle reshef is at toys "R" us in New Jersey. Erielle, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. For retailers like toys "R" us this shopping season has been one of the biggest in more than five years with shopperseeling good about the economy and spending more than expected and it's not over yet. This morning, the holiday shopping frenzy turning into the rush to return. And snag some serious sales. Retailers ringing in an estimated $682 billion this year. And now consumers can unwrap even deeper discounts. From winter gear to high-end electronics deals expected to draw big post-christmas crowds. We're expecting almost half of the population will be shopping. Reporter: But experts estimate roughly 10 million Americans will swap out gifts gone wrong from sizing issues to duplicates to just plain duds. Some of the type items people tend to return after the holiday include apparel, shoes and electronics. Reporter: Before you hit the stores, beware, return policies can vary. You look at the time period and condition of the returns that you send back and lastly I think you want to check to see if there's free shipping if it's something you bought online. Reporter: Experts tell me one out of every three people who got a gift last year returned at least one of them. Heading to the stores this year to return some gifts you'll have some company. Paula, Dan. Erielle, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.