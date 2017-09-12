Transcript for Homeowner holds suspected burglar at gunpoint until police show up

An alleged burglar picked the wrong home in batten rule. The homeowner armed ready and a whole lot more. Was it broadcast live on Facebook? Of course it was. So now he's got advice for others who may come a knocking and erielle reshef joins us with more. Hi, erielle. Reporter: It was pitch black out when a former east baton Rouge corrections officer realized a stranger was on his property. He took matters into his own hands but first he made sure the cams were rolling. I don't give a . You stay where you are. Reporter: This video capturing the moments after an attempted break-in at a Louisiana home. Stay on your face. Stay on your face. Caesar ray rushing onto his porch. Rifle in hand. After his neighbors called to warn him a suspicious man was on his property. No, you just tried to break into the wrong bleep whether house. You stay just where you're located, don't move. Who are you here with. Reporter: A smartphone appearing from the dark. We called for somebody. We got somebody coming to getting I know police going to be taking you tonight. Reporter: The man on the ground, Roberto Garcia. Ray and his family waiting for authorities to arrive. When I came around he was pulling my screen off right here so I put cuffs on him so I don't know -- I didn't check him thoroughly. Reporter: The tense seven-minute ordeal ending with Garcia arrested. Ray thankful he caught the intruder just in time. Be vigilant, be observe apartment before you pull into your driveway I would say look around, especially in the dark area, don't just jump out of your vehicle. I know police going to be taking you tonight. That's good advice, the suspect has been charged with two counts of burglary held on $20,000 bond. Ray urged anyone without a law enforcement background to refrain doing what he did. It looks like it was a family affair. The daughter, the wife was out there too. But they were getting that guy off their property. So be vigilant and make sure your phone is charged. And have a law enforcement background. Thank you for that.

