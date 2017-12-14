Transcript for Homeowners turn to pros to hang Christmas lights

Back now with the race to have the biggest and best Christmas display out there. Some homeowners are turning to professionals and forking over big bucks and Marcus Moore is outside an incredible display in San Antonio, Texas. We were supposed to do it when it's still dark out. What's behind you? Reporter: Well, it's an incredible display even though the sun is coming up because this is a house built in 1904 and this morning it is surrounded by 15,000 L.E.D. Lights that have been put to the tune of your favorite "Star wars" theme music and it's an incredible show. Take a look at this video from nighttime. You can see how fascinating it is as those L.E.D. Lights and move to the music. It has really become a spectacle for people in this San Antonio neighborhood and really anyone from this area who will come and really going to get a taste of the holiday spirit with that "Star wars" spin. And the homeowner. It wasn't even his idea. The husband and wife team with living light shows in San Antonio saw this house and said it would be perfect for our show this year so this is their model home and I think it's on the dark side, rob, because I haven't seen Luke, I haven't seen obi one. Darth vader. Himself. I am feeling the force all the way from New York here. Tell me, they're hiring professionals. That wasn't Clark Griswold that put that together. How much does this cost? Reporter: No Clark Griswold here. He would be envious. Take a look at this house in Florida. The owner there of Randy's holiday display holiday lights says a display like that will cost $20,000. Customers pay between $50,000 and $30,000 and for a display like this with the L.E.D. Lights you're looking at $50,000, but, rob, the owners say you can't put a price on the feeling you get when people come to enjoy your holiday display. You're right about that. Marcus Moore spreading the Christmas joy, thanks, buddy. What did you think about those Christmas lights? Pretty spectacular. Those L.E.D.S will save you on the electric bill. See the season finale of "The great Christmas good morning, I'm meteorologist Mike Wankum.

