5 family members found dead inside Utah home, police say

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Five members of a Utah family were found dead in their West Valley City home on Tuesday, police said.

A 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound at the scene and transported to a hospital, Deputy Communications Director Roxeanne Vainuku confirmed to ABC News.

Five members of a Utah family were found dead in their West Valley City home Tuesday. ABC4

The victims at the scene found deceased were a 42-year old male, 38-year-old female, an 11-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl and 2-year-old girl.

The victims are all family members, police said.

Police believe this is isolated to the house and there are no outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.