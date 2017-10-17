Transcript for Horror movies could be Hollywood's saving grace

All righty, back with our big board and a fitting story as we get closer to Halloween. Could horror movies be saving Hollywood? They don't cost all that much to make but scoring big at the box office. The latest champ "Happy death day." Nick watt here with a look at their success. Reporter: "Happy death day" right now exploding all expectations slaying all competition. Somebody is going to kill me tonight. Reporter: Sort of "Groundhog day" but terrifying scooping $26 million over the weekend on a measly $4.8 million budget. Comparison, the also excellent "Blade runner 2049" cost 30 times that to make and limped in a very distant second at the weekend box office. I want to ask you some questions. Reporter: Horror, Hollywood's savior in an otherwise dismal year. Stephen king's "It" still killing it taking over 300 million and counting. Why do people still like horror on a big screen and watching in a crowd? And earlier in the year "Get out" also reaped over 250 million bucks. Yo, sorry, man. Get out. Reporter: Horror is so hot right now. For "Good morning America," Nick watt, ABC news, Los Angeles. And we're back with our friend Larry Hackett, managing of 1010 media and I know you spoke to one of the producers of "Happy death day" and "Get out." Huge successes. Are they surprised by them. Nevada a formula. You have a very small budget, $5 million and get talented screenwriters and talented directors and give them their room. We know how Hollywood works, the bigger budget the more people get involved and can you not have a clever horror picture or any picture with lots of studio notes. At $5 million the stakes are low so they don't have those problems and get these clever movies that people are loving to see. Why are people loving to see these? It goes back to the whole idea of how horror stories work. Getting in the dark and having -- and sharing that experience maybes it so wonderful. Teenagers forever will be doing this. 60% of the audience of "Happy death day" were under 25 years old. That's part of it right there. So many other movies you can wait till they come but you don't have that shared experience. In TV they say it's award shows and sports. In the movies it's comedies and horror stories you have to go. To hair them in the dark is I better experience. I love when you combine the two, comedy and horror, okay. Tyler Perry's -- horror, horror. Tyler Perry's, "Boo2." And "Jigsaw." "The snowman" is scary. Saving Hollywood's box office. I'll see Madea. Thanks.

