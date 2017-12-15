Transcript for Some hospitals now offering 'gentle' C-sections for women

Michael, now to the new option for mothers that are giving birth called a gentle c-section and advocates say it can change the entire experience for the mother and also benefit the baby. Erielle reshef is here and you're going to take a look at this. It's really interesting so imagine aromatherapy, soothing music, right? A quiet ambience soups more like a spa maybe, not an operating room planning for a c-section, the gentle "C" may be the same surgery but a new way to bring baby into the world and one mom let us into her journey. A growing trend making its way to maternity wards across the country. Gentle c-sections giving moms a more mindful and memorable way to give birth. Really looking forward to being able to hole the baby right array. Reporter: Tara Martinez had her first son by emergency c-section. For medical reasons she knew baby number two would be born via cesarean section but wanted a different experience so her doctor remembered the gentle C. It's the same technique but it's really a state of mind. We try to incorporate mom into the entire process. C-sections are one of the most common surgeries in the U.S. More than 1.3 million are performed each year. It's still the same operation but the gentle "C" now an alternative approach more doctors and mops are embracing. The request for this type of concept have absolutely increased over the years. Reporter: Minimizing chatter in the or to hear baby's first cry. Giving mom a choice of music and aromatherapy. And another clear difference, trading out that traditional blue drape for a see-through one. A practice pioneered at Brigham and women's hospital in Boston. What was it like to look through the clear drape and see him come out? It was amazing. With my first I don't even remember meeting him for the first time so this was totally different. Reporter: Tara's birthing team walked us through another modification, putting the monitors away from her chest to allow immediate skin-to-skin contact. You're carrying the baby for the first nine months and you want to hole him. Definitely felt more of like childbirth as opposed to just having a surgery. Are you going to smile? Almost. Yay. Reporter: Looking back on little Landon's birth Tara says those small changes made all the difference. As great an experience as giving birth to meet your baby at the end and that's the main thing anyways, right. Look what you have to show for it. Exactly. Doctors say so far they don't see any downsides to the gentle "C" but plenty of benefits and talk to your doctor ahead of time to make a birth plan. Modifications should not cost any more than a tradition cesarean section and, inning father, many hospitals are already making this common practice. Erielle, thank you. We'll talk to our doctor, Dr. Jen. This is major surgery. Take us into the O.R. From a Der's perspective. This is a laparotomy going into the abdominal cavity with an average cesarean section there is about a liter of blood loss so it can be messy and a lot of people in the O.R., two surgeons, scrub nurse and circulating nurse, there are one or two anesthesiologists and there's a nurse and possibly a pediatrician there for a baby so it could be nine to ten people before you even count the patient and her partner. This is not like a nail salon. This is an operating room and we follow Normal surgical procedures, largely for patient's safety and that's how we're trained. Tell me about the gentle c-section. What do you think about this? Better for the baby. I think it's largely a pr campaign and really it does not change any of the safety procedures, but and it needs more research but in theory there can be some benefits for the baby and mom. It can father 1i8 Tate bonding. It can improve breast-feeding and reduce infant crying and less stressful for the mother and baby and less surgical and these, you know, small changes like a clear drape, they don't affect what we're doing as surgeons. As you said it's very crowded in there to begin with. Exactly. So what if the loved one doesn't want to be in there. This is what I tell people all the time. I love being in an operating room. Most Normal meme don't want to be so to have a degree of fear or anxiety, what if I see something, what if I'm going to pass out, they are real and we are used to that. The concern is that we don't want the partner to pass out and then to detract our attention away from the two patients we're caring for because we're not just going to step over that person. The tips I recommend if you go into the O.R., look at the mom, not the room. You can loosen the surgical mask so you're not breathing in your CO2 and can make you faint and turn your back to the O.R. Table and, again, avert that. If you don't feel well, tell the nurse or doctor next to you because that feeling does not go away. It ends with someone passing out. Quickly, other things being done to ease the birthing process. Absolutely. Er's always making it more home-like. As long as everything is going smoothly we are all for that. If O mom or baby has a problem we get serious real fast. We brought you Christmas

