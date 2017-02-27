Transcript for The hottest fashion looks from the Oscars red carpet

night, of course, the incredible fashions from dreamy romantics to bold metallics, black and white looks, we saw it all. Here to break it down in new York is host of "Bevelations," bevy Smith, ladies and gentlemen, bevy Smith and our good friend from "Good housekeeping" style director Lori bergamotto. Always good to have you here and Joe zee. You guys are good but Joe zee is in Hollywood. Hey, Joe. In just a moment. Bevy, let's get down to it, a lot of color on the carpet. Didn't go with the bold colors but Viola Davis sure did and looked fantastic. Viola Davis was a red hot chili pepper, my love. Regal in this red. I loved the dropped shoulders. I loved all that beautiful dark skin on that red. She looked fab. What did you think? She was squint lating but it was surprising that she was only one in a bold color like that because the trends that we saw last night was a lot of black, it was Kirsten dunst and Salma Hayek and Alicia vikander and robin Roberts looking beautiful and Emma stone and a full host of other, metallic a huge trend. Charlize Theron. She was not lame in that lame, darling, fabulous. That's how you wear a gold dress. That pleat and that beautiful plug, we're going to have that in our local stores in about two week there is oh, really? Two weeks? About two weeks. You know, don't say names. Didn't hear it from us. We're not one to talk. I couldn't even see her dress because I was so blinded by her earrings. It was just a face with earrings. She did look beautiful. What about of Emma stone's look. Loved Emma stone's look. Top three. Emma stone looked like the Oscar. She was like the statue itself and this is a dress that was a nod to "La la land," old Hollywood glam. That givenchy with the fringe. I thought Emma stone looked amazing and that's a classic, classic dress. As she came to win she dressed like what she wanted to be, a winner so kudos to her. Took it home. Are we ready to play? I'm ready, robin. Okay, what are we calling it? We're going to call it snap judgment. But we need audience participation, so when we say jap judgment everybody is going to go snap, there we go. They're ready. You're going to play along with us, as well, Joe, right? Joe zee. Yep, I'm here. Here we go. What we're going to do, I'll get everybody's boards. Oh, you wanted that one. That's your board. Okay. I'm going to give us one in case we want to play along too. What we will show is a picture. When you see the picture write down one word that comes to your mind about the person we're seeing and audience will give us that reading and read us. Then we'll -- they'll read us and display what we think of the look. And first up, one of my favorite looks of the night, Janelle mona. Oh. So here she is. What do you think? Perfection is what I think. All right. Yep. Who is go to going first. What do you got, Lori. Love. I loved it. I thought she looked amazing. I did too. That's why I said the most. She was doing the most in the best way. Joe zee, what is your snap judgment. I said Marie Antoinette. I wrote down the word jewel. She looks like she's out of a jewel box. Wonderful. There is no word. Speechless. Absolutely speechless seeing that. That's pretty good. You see that a time or two. Who do behave next. Next up we have Naomi Harris. Naomi Harris in her white trapless gown. She walked by on the carpet, y'all, it just flowed behind her. What? Beautiful, beautiful but not right for the creme de la creme of award show, darling. It was too basic. There was not enough going on. I didn't like the high/low moment. I thought the white made it very dressed up moment. But in person I got to say seeing it on the carpet, maybe it didn't translate well. It's Calvin Klein so it's supposed to be very clean but didn't love it. I was conflicted because I loved the dress but I agree with brief ve bevy. I didn't know it was right for the oscars arena. Joe zee, what do you think? I called it the hello/good-bye dress. When she's walking toward you you're like hello and when she's walking away you're like, oh, wow. I'll have Michael bring it home. My word basic. I said anytime. I loved it. Beautiful to me. She is beautiful. We have to have you back. Oh, thank you, my love. Thank you. Always a pleasure to have you, Lori. Joe, you have fun there in Hollywood. Get some sleep. Yeah, thanks for joining us.

