Transcript for Houston Astros' World Series trip rallies city after Harvey

We're back now with the Houston Astros on their way to winning their first world series ever after beating the Yankees this weekend. Houston facing the L.A. Dodgers and they're playing for much more than a title. They are playing for a city and a region still recovering from hurricane Harvey. The Astros dedicating game seven win against the Yankees to the city and its fans and I want you to take a look at this. Back in 2014 a writer for "Sports illustrated" predicted that the Astros would be your 2017 world series champs. At the time they had the worst record in major league baseball back in 2014. This writer said he got a lot of hate mail. They were mocked across the nation for it and look at where that prediction got them now. Cover of "Sports illustrated" and the world series.

