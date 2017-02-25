Transcript for Houston shootout caught on camera

Back in home the wild shoot-out and the search for two burglary suspects and Adrienne Bankert has the details. Reporter: The wild scene in a quiet Texas neighborhood caught on camera. It was scary. Reporter: One woman dead and man in custody after a massive shoot-out with police Friday afternoon. Casings littering the asphalt, the suspect's carriedled with dozens of holes after authorities say the 33-year-old woman shot at officers during a stand off. That's when you hear 20 guns go off. Reporter: The hail of gunfire that followed captured by a neighbor in this cell phone video. According to police the altercation started early Friday. Officers attempting to arrest the unidentified woman for a burglary warrant. But the suspect speeding off leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended nearly ten miles away on this suburban street. S.W.A.T. Teams arriving on scene attempting to negotiate with the woman for nearly half an hour. I just can't believe that it went as far as it D I was out there expecting to see somebody get wrestled to the ground and not killed. Reporter: And, again, you can tell from that video this was all playing out in a suburb. People are on the street getting back from the store unloading groceries when they see this procession of police vehicle, S.W.A.T. Team, really concerning. Police have still not released the name of that suspect but some good news. The officers were not injured in that shoot-out. What a harrowing story. Appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.