Transcript for Howard Stern cancels his radio show for the day, taking his first "personal day" since 1985

??? Somebody's excited. Time now for "Pop news." Adrienne Bankert is here. What's popping. Where in the world is Howard Stern? He canceled his yet show show to take a personal day and the time off is causing quite a stir among die-hard listeners. A radio personality to have never canceled his show before not since it debuted in 1985. One longtime fan finding it alarming saying I am concerned about the reason that he took off hoping everybody is okay. But stern's wife Beth is saying there's nothing to worry about telling "The New York post." Everything is great. He's coming back on Monday. Still a lot of mystery and people are weirded out by that. Nobody can fill in for Howard Stern. He's kind of irreplaceable. Probably what he wants, we're all talking about it. Exactly. Two birds with one stone. Hollywood stars speaking out called my younger self from the child mind institute including Emma stone, Michael Phelps, Lena Dunham and Jesse Eisenberg supporting mental health and learning challenges and Dan Harris joining the cause sharing wise words to himself. What I would say is it's okay. It's not unusual. You can get through it. There are ways to work through it and I would avail yourself of every possible arrow in the quiver when it comes to your own mental well-being. It's a really great cause. Your younger self giving you that advice back in the day. Absolutely. I could have used it. Such great advice. You're so wise. Well, somebody told me what to say. No, they didn't. It was in the prompter. Elizabeth vargas was also on board for this too and revealed every day for the month of may but you might have been distracted just a second ago by the plates of food in front of you. National barbecue month. Continues. Amen. Full swing. To keep the fire going we have this wonderful spread. It's a version of -- Wait, let me use -- this is from our friend at hill country barbecue right here in New York City, brisket, jalapeno cheese sausage which is my love language. Spare ribs on the menu this morning. The chain is actually celebrating their ten-year anniversary this month with a mega, megacelebration. Got to bring in pit master ash. One of the top chefs literally. Thanks for being with us. Thanks for having me. I used to live in Texas so I know some Texas barbecue from the land of blue bonnets and big brisket. Yeah, exactly. That's our short rib. Our short rib. Amazing. That's a short rib. Well, it's short but a little bit of a misnomer but it's delicious from the front of the cow. Are you going to eat that like a Turkey leg. Not on camera. You know what. We are done. Exciting. Congratulations on ten years of business. Thanks so much. We've been there for 10 years on 30 west sixth street for awhile. Amazing. We would like to say we have defibrillators standing by. Speaking of health care, charge is the last day of national nurses week and I want to give a big shoutout to nurses all over the country including at the Goodman brown residence where I volunteer once in a while. Amazing work, all of you. Happy Saturday. We'll see you tomorrow on mother's day which we will

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.