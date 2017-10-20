Transcript for Husband of 'killer clown' suspect says she's 'falsely accused'

Now we'll turn to that new twist in a so-called killer clown case. The suspect's husband is now defending his wife and the victim's family is speaking out. Deborah Roberts is here with the details. Reporter: A new development in a shocker of a story that had eluded floridanvestigators for nearly 30 years but this morning, they're saying they finally cracked the cold case and now know who was behind that frightening clown costume in the murder of a 40-year-old woman. It's the season of the clown. Stephen's king's "It" scaring up a fortune on the big screen but is this the mild-mannered face behind a real killer clown? It was a Saturday morning in 1990 just before 11:00. A colorful clown drives up to the Florida home of marine Warren carrying flowers, balloons and rings the doorbell. The clown pulls out a gun and fires at point blank range to Marlene's face. Reporter: Her 22-year-old son is home with friends. He remembers seeing the clown's brown eyes as the clown got into a white Chrysler Lebaron. Reporter: Two days later his mother dies. This is the entrance to our clown room. She liked the clowns when she was a little girl. I come in here and I think of her. Reporter: An eerie and ironic twist. Shirley and bill telling ABC news their late daughter loved clowns. Marlene was outstanding. Friendly, loving, kindness, do anything for anybody. Always courteous, always respectful. Reporter: Police quickly zeroing in on a suspect, 27-year-old Sheila keen, a business partner of Marlene's husband Mike. Detectives looking into rumors of an affair between the two which they deny but without enough evidence the case goes cold. No longer followed in the press until this past may. A journalist looking into the murderer finds Sheila keen now calling herself Debbie and married to Marlene's husband Mike. Friendly, outgoing, nice. I turned angry when I heard Mike had married Sheila, angry. Reporter: Police conduct new DNA testing and just weeks ago take Sheila keen Warren into custody charging her with first degree murder. Prosecutors seeking the death penalty. Sometimes justice can be delayed, but justice eventually arrives. Reporter: And more developments this morning. Marlene's widower, Sheila's husband, Mike, telling ABC news in a phone call Sheila is falsely accused and that she -- this is a very serious thing so he's saying it's unfair. Investigators, of course, at this point mum on what whether there could be charges coming in his direction. She's still in jail. She was extradited brought to Florida in jail awaiting trial. She has pleaded not guilty but this case seems to be changing. We can expect anything probably to happen here so more tonight on "20/20," of course. See Deborah's complete report on "20/20" at 10:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.