reaction coming in from this pose. The man says he loves his wife's curvy body. Others call him a fake feminist and that couple opening up and Mara schiavocampo has more on that. Hey, there, mar are. Reporter: Good morning. He says it was a genuine expression of love and that Instagram post that went viral, at first thousands cheered him on for it but then a wave of backlash. This is the picture that got over 200,000 reactions on Facebook and more than 31,000 likes on Instagram. 26-year-old Robbie Tripp sharing a controversial post about his wife. I am a bod positive fashion blogger and a curvy girl. I'm not ashamed of anything Robbie wrote. He celebrates all aspects of me being a woman. Reporter: He proclaims his life for Sara's body. There is nothing sexier than this woman right here, thick thigh, big booty, cute little side roll, et cetera. This gorgeous girl I mar fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful girl in the room. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini model. Also saying girls don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah. I wanted to celebrate a real woman. I wanted to celebrate a woman in my life who represented all the curvy women, who, you know, had thick thighs and big booty. Reporter: At first the post overwhelmed with approval. Comments like love, love, love. We mode more men like you in this world but then critics came calling with articles titled area man thinks he's brave for finding his wife hot and dear nice guy, dating a curvy woman does not make you a hero. Writing, man'splaining on Instagram does not make you a male feminist. I don't see girls like me in advertisements and I'm not offended that Robbie labels me as curvy. Everything he was posted highlights not just one thing about me and does not devalue everything else he thinks about me. Reporter: While it was a body praising post that went viral, Tripp says everything he loves about his wife is far too long for social media. If I were to write an Instagram caption about all the ships I love about my wife, it would be a novel. It would be a 700-page book. Sweet guy. Well, Robbie adds Sarah is his favorite subject to write about saying he posts about her all the time. It's just that his posts have never gone viral before and she does add given her work with body acceptance issue, robin, they talk about things like this all the time. It's not an unusual discussion for them to have. Thank you. Author Rachel Simmons, author of "Enough as she is" is back with us. Let's get into this. The vast majority was great. You have to cut this guy a break. His intentions were so good and it's important for men to talk Mr. The fact that they love women of all sizes. That's a good thing. The problem is, they do not have this conversation over a romantic meal. He did not pen a love letter but put it on Instagram. The internet has big feelings. But the thing is we put everything, a lot of people put everything, there's no difference here but you say perhaps that some of the phrasing that caused some of the negative -- It comes up as a backhanded compliment. I love you so much and the media marginalizes you and you fill out your jeans and I still love you. That falls flat and I think this reminded me of when dads were congratulated for baby-sitting their own kids. That's part of your job description so you should do your job without getting a big sensational story out of it. This is the same thing. Its part of a husband's job description to love his wife. Why is this news anyway. He's not asking for the attention. He's not asking it -- it is getting -- I know we differ there why did he put it on Instagram or put it online but don't we have to look at ourselves and look through our lens. Some people viewed it possley. Some viewed it negatively so do we have to look at ourselves and say, why do we feel that way. It's why it's called social media. Emotional media. We all bring our feelings to what we post and if you're a woman who doesn't feel good about her body which I'm sure it's every woman everywhere you'll read that and say maybe it was a nice thing to say but not maybe not entirely. Let's do a little informal thick here with this audience. By your show of applause, you saw the piece. What he said, how many of you think that was positive what he said about his wife, applause. Okay. And now how many viewed what he said in a negative sense? Okay, but they like you so much more. I guess no one -- that's also -- George, is this a fair poll? Exactly. That's why people like the internet because you don't have to -- yeah. All right. But thank you, thank you, because I have to honestly say I didn't see what could be seen as negative. I feel bad for the guy too. This is a great opportunity for us to talk about the ways that women are treated and the ways that women are made to feel inferior because of the way they look. Yeah, having that conversation is never a bad thing. Yeah. All right. Thank you so much.

