Transcript for Ice Storm Creates Dangerous Conditions Across Southern Plains

Now to the winter weather alerts in ten states right now. More than 20 million Americans in the path of a major storm. Downed powerlines, icy trees and roads. At least seven weather-related deaths since Friday. Adrienne Bankert is in Wichita. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. Look at the bushes. A coating of ice over everything. Trees and streets. It's a major concern. In some cases, a deadly combination. This morning, more than 20 million Americans are in the path of a major ice storm. Causing dangerous travel through the heartland. This car hits black ice before spinning out of control, right through a red light, sliding at least 100 feet down the road. In Oklahoma, roadway conditions turning deadly. One person killed in massive wreck on I-40. Both lanes on the interstate shut down through the night. With ice, it can change quickly. Reporter: The heavy ice knocking down thousands of trees the. Branches cracking under the weight of the ice. Littering the streets, damaging homes and cars overnight. Darkness blanketing neighborhood. Ooh, the power just went out. Reporter: Salt trucks out in heavy force. Ice can be a challenge for people, you know. It's always great to plan ahead and give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going. Reporter: And if this coating of ice is any indication, just that much ice could really make it dangerous. Not only for power lines but the road way conditions. Major events planned for today affect bid the storm. Including the steelers-kansas city chiefs game. That game delayed until later tonight. Also, there was a red hot chili peppers concert tonight post poend until tomorrow. They're take every precaution. The good news is the system is moving out. Temperatures are warming up later today and into tomorrow. Dan and Paula, back to you. Hard to overlook the irony of the red hot chili peppers being in the ice storm.

