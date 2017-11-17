Transcript for Identical twins try out different hair dye techniques

test lab again today. I need my doctor's coat. This time to see if you need to spend a lot to get your dream hairstyle. We have one twin going to an expensive salon and the other one doing it all didiy. Whose is better? Do a double take. Nicole and Danielle are 28-year-old twins who have never dyed a single hair on their identical heads. I want to see what it looks like dyed. Now a double dare. Balayage. It makes it look lived in. Not freshly colored. Like it's sun-kissed. Danielle will get our dye job at sweet Caroline. Salon to celebs like Lena Dunham chrestean that Richie and Olivia wilde. $350 without the tip. Nicole is doubling down DIY tile with a form si box kit and help from her girlfriend Ashley. Price tag, 30 bucks. I have no hair experience so we'll see how this goes. Reporter: Not a fair fight, right? So we're giving team DIY a leg up. Tips from celebrity stylist Chloe Kim balance. The hair magician between Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and Shakira. Thank you. Danielle accepts a drink while Nicole bowers her own at home. Malcolm at sweet airline line and Ashley at home start on the luscious locks. I'll go mix up. Grab a nice piece in the front. This right here? My back is killing me right now. It should be easy and fun. That's why. Do not do this without gloves at home. We'll use a blow dryer to warm this up to help the color move a little quicker. Heating up the dye to get the color they want. Blowing everywhere. And both getting a little different head massage. You got to hold my head. Ashley. Can you tell DIY deal or salon splurge? Exciting. All right. So Danielle and Nicole are right here. We're going to see the results, lady, spin around, please. And the spin, okay, so we want to get our audience involved. Audience, do you think it's this twin who did the salon splurge? Raise your paddles. Splurge. Or do you think it's this skin who did the splurge. All right. So, okay. So ladies why don't you let us know then. Ready. Here we go. I can't figure out who is who. That's the problem. Tell us who did the splurge, ladies, get up and reveal who did the splurge. Did they get it right? Yes. They got it right. So I want to ask you, Nicole. Danielle. This twin lab is killing me each day. So you did the salon splurge. Was it worth it in your opinion? Absolutely. 100%. Yes. Very relaxing. But knowing what you spent and seeing your sister's hair, would you ever try the DIY? Probably not. Too much work. All right. So then let me ask you. You did the DIY, the audience a lot of people you tricked. Would you do it again or would you say it's better to just go for it? Well, if I had the money I would probably do the salon or someone wants to pay for me but the DIY was fun. We had wine. It wasn't hard. Look up close, show the backs of your head. You really, really can't tell a major difference. Your hair is a little lighter but they both look fantastic but I guess you did get a free drink. Yes. It was nice. All right. So you guys, thank you very much. So we know that you'll never try it again. You'll try it again and there you Witt. A lot of money can be spent or -- but you do get the free cocktail. Thanks, guys.

